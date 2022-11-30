Banbury beauty business shortlisted for national award
A Banbury beauty business has been shortlisted for a national award.
Lettie Stoykova said she is proud that her business Banbury Permanent Makeup has been selected in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the SPMU Artist of the Year category.
Finalists will compete locally before heading to the national grand final red carpet event in April 2023.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small.