Banbury B4 and B5 route’s set for schedule change tomorrow

Stagecoach has announced that the B4 and B5 routes in Banbury will change from Sunday, January 6.

To accommodate more passengers the B4 will now serve a new route which sees it extend to Hardwick Hill with additional journeys during the morning and afternoon rush hours. The new rush hour journeys will not serve Tesco however, the current services will continue to do so.

As part of the new route the B4 will no longer serve the Dukes Meadow Drive stop.

Due to low passenger numbers the B5 will no longer extend to Ermont Way. Passengers wanting to travel to and from Middleton Road can continue to do so by changing onto routes B6, 200 and 500 in the town centre.

There have been minor changes to the B5 on services running in the morning on weekdays and late afternoons on Saturdays.

Karen Coventry, Stagecoach in Oxfordshire’s business development manager, said: “In making these changes to our Banbury services we are hoping to serve more passengers on busy routes during rush hours. We have extended the B4 to Hardwick Hill so that residents in the area have more access to the town centre.

She added: “The B5 changes are reflective of demand but passengers are still able to travel by utilising our other services.”

Timetables are available from www.stagecoachbus.com or by calling 01865 772250.