Banbury artists society is reborn

Artist, Artery owner and BSA president, Barry Whitehouse in the Church Lane Gallery

Banbury and District Art Society ceased operations almost three years ago, and ever since there has been a void left by this seventy year old institution.

Next year, however, a new art society is set to bring creativity and inspiration to art lovers across the Banbury area.

Banbury Society of Artists has been formed by art shop owner and former chair of BDAS to bring creative energy to town. Its aims are similar to the previous art society and will have monthly demonstrations covering a wide range of creative disciplines.

BSA president, and owner of The Artery art shop Barry Whitehouse, said: "The aim of this art society ties in with Banbury ArtFest which we created, and the art classes we hold at The Artery, which is to make art accessible to anyone who wants to know about it."

"Art shouldn’t be seen as something unreachable and unobtainable – it is a process and should be enjoyed.

"As Charlie Chaplin said 'We are all amateurs, none of us live long enough to be anything else,' and so Banbury Society of Artists is here to help, encourage, and inspire – making all aspects of art accessible and open, where people can see up close and ask questions."

The society meets in Banbury Town Hall on the first Thursday of the month except January, at 7:30pm. There is also an option for full members to join a live Facebook stream of the evening if they are unable to attend.

There will also be a two day members summer art exhibition held at the town hall in August.

Membership costs £33 for the year, with a student rate of £20 for those aged 18-24 or who have valid student ID. Visitors are welcome and can pay just £3.50 on the evening they wish to attend.

Barry added: "Banburyshire is an area filled with artists and expert crafts people, with many villages having their own art groups too, so it is only fitting that Banbury once more has an art society to help encourage and promote creativity, and to highlight all of the exciting and varied skills, media and techniques there are out there."