Banbury Artists’ Co-operative signs on the dotted line

The team behind Banbury town centre’s Church Lane Art Gallery have extended their stay, providing an outlet for local artists until 2019.

Run by the 32 member Banbury Artists’ Co-operative the gallery first opened as a pop-up in February 2016.

Barry Whitehouse, lead member of group, said: “It has been wonderful to see the gallery grow from strength to strength. Having such a wide variety of locally-produced fine art, along with an ever-growing number of visitors, shows what a much-needed asset the gallery has become to Banbury town centre.

“The art community has embraced the idea of an artists’ cooperative, and it is fantastic to see so many working together for the benefit of the wider community.”

The Gallery displays a range of work by local artists in a number of different mediums including pottery, glassware, jewellery, handmade scarves, textile work, paintings and photography.

Each month the artist showcases allow three or four artists to exhibit more of their work, with popular preview nights held on the last Friday of the preceding month.

Neil Wild, a co-director of town centre specialists Flashop UK Ltd, who arranged the agreement with the Church Lane unit’s landlord and agent, said: “This is further evidence that pop up shops are a major tool for supporting our town centres.

“In this instance we are grateful for the support of Brown and Co and their client as the Gallery fully establishes itself.”

More information on the gallery can be found on FaceBook at Church Lane Gallery and on Twitter @ChurchLaneArt.