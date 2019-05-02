Banbury art shop goes greener

Banbury’s art supplies store, The Artery, is leading the way in becoming one of the few art shops globally to offer a paint refilling service.

The move comes after owner, Barry Whitehouse, and staff became increasingly alarmed at the amount of plastic used in art manufacturing. Last year they became one of the first shops in town to stop using single use plastic bags completely in favour of paper or 100% biodegradable carriers.

Barry Whitehouse, Artery owner, with the paper and biodegradable bags the shop bought in last year.

They have also increased their range of synthetic sable paintbrushes which stops the need for the animals to be killed for their fur in making them.

Barry said: “All of the tubes of acrylic paint are now made from plastic. They are non recyclable and end up in landfill which when multiplied by everyone in the area, country, and world using them, stacks up to a lot of tubes.”

From May 10, The Artery in Parson's Street, will be trialling decanting and selling acrylic paint in 60ml glass jars, and shoppers can then bring the empty and cleaned jar back to be refilled at a discounted price.

If this proves popular, the art shop will increase the colour range, sizes, and brands of refill available in the hope of getting rid of all the plastic tubes sold within 12 months.

Barry added: “From what experts say, we have only a short amount of time to take action before irreversible damage is done to our planet. My hope is that other art shops will follow our lead, until the manufacturers see that they cannot go on in this way and need to make crucial changes to their packaging.

“Trying to a sustainable and environmentally friendly art shop isn’t easy, but we have top start somewhere. I am a firm believer of ‘if you want change, be the change’.”