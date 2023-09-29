The latest hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency for pubs, restaurants and cafes in Banbury have been released.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place in August and September.

The ratings are based on the levels of hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results published in September from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee, Ruscote Avenue, rated on August 24.

• Rated 5: Good Game Ltd, unit 1 64 - 65 High Street, rated on August 18.

• Rated 5: Pepes Piri Piri at 22 High Street, rated on September 12.

• Rated 3: Original Gyro Smash, 17 - 18 Parsons Street, rated on August 1.