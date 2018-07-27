Banbury area projects will get share of new funds

Banbury’s newest funding initiative is appealing to local good causes to put in their bid for a pitch.

Banbury Soup gives projects, campaigns and those with community enterprises the opportunity to share a fund, raised through a social evening.

Organisers Lisa Galiland and Claire Pearman hold the first event at on August 18.

“Once every three months Banbury Soup will host a group dinner at Hanwell Fields Community Centre,” said Ms Galiland.

“Local community members are invited to attend the Soup. As it is a potluck style dinner, people are invited to bring food to share if they want to. Entry is £5 minimum, for grant funding of local community projects.

“Its a great opportunity to promote projects among community-minded people and build connections too”

Five project representatives get four minutes to present their bid. The guests get to ask questions.

“Over food and entertainment, diners decide how they will cast their vote. The projects go home with a share of the door take, first place getting the biggest share, then second, third, fourth and fifth,” said Ms Pearman.

“Winners come back to a future Soup event to tell us about how the project went.”

Find out more at facebook.com/banburysoup or email banburysoup@gmail.com