Banbury area PR firm expands taking on new team member

Banbury area PR company - Rev PR - has hired a staff member in Harry Myers

Rev PR, based in Bloxham is continuing to set the tempo in the local business sector, as they have been doing since 2015. Rev PR celebrates its most recent accolade - being nominated as a finalist in the UK Agency Awards 2021. Rev PR also welcomes the latest addition to TeamRev, Harry Myers.

The agency has seen rapid growth over the last 12 months, having already recruited three new members of staff in that time. Harry’s appointment will maintain Rev’s commitment to outstanding quality and exceptional service which has become synonymous with the brand. Ensuring that all of their clients continue to reap the benefits.

A recent music journalism graduate, Harry brings with him energy, creativity and a fresh insight into what has become a revised business-scape as a result of Covid-19. Harry recently moved close to Rev’s HQ from Cheshire, and relishes the challenge of joining an already-strong team while also settling into unfamiliar surroundings.

Harry said: “I’ve loved the fast-paced start to life here at Rev. I can tell it’s going to be a real test, but that inspires me even more.

"Being surrounded by such an experienced, welcoming team has made relocation easier too. I’m glad I have a good base of existing skills, having studied journalism at university, but the chance to develop in an industry-leading agency like Rev is one that will be invaluable to me.

“To have been given this amazing opportunity straight out of university is a real privilege, and I can already see where I’ll be able to make important contributions to some exciting franchises."

Lucy Archer, co-founder of Rev PR, said: "Hiring enthusiastic individuals such as Harry is indicative of our need to bring in high-calibre, complementary skillsets to continue to meet demand. And, while he has a lot to learn, we’re confident that his appointment is going to make a big impact for clients. We’ve had a lot to celebrate over the last few years, and we’re really happy to be welcoming Harry to TeamRev.”