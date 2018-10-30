Banbury area fireworks promise to be spectacular

Fireworks displays should be a cracker in Banburyshire as communities light the blue touch paper for bonfire night.

As well as many village displays the area offers the traditional Bodicote display, a free event in Brackley, courtesy of the AMG Petronas F1 Team, and even a fireworks party and stunt display at Silverstone.

THURSDAY - Harriers Ground School, Banbury 5.30pm-7.30pm. Family £12, £4/£3, under fours free.

FRIDAY - Greatworth, Hobwell Fields, 6pm-9pm.

Deddington Primary School 6pm, display 7pm.

Bloxham Primary School at 6pm. Display 7pm.£4/£3 in advance; 4s and under free. £5/£4. Bar, barbecue and glowstall. No sparklers.

SATURDAY - Brackley 5pm – 8pm. Magdalen College School Field. Free entry.

Silverstone Stunt and Fireworks show, 6pm. www.silverstone.co.uk

Chacombe - Berry Close 6pm, Guy Fawkes judging at 6:15pm. Display 7pm. Refreshments. Donations on the gate.

Sibford Gower Primary School, 5pm-9pm. Family £20, £10/£6. Refreshments; no sparklers.

Woodford Halse Community Club, 5pm-11pm. Display 6pm. Family £10, £4/£2 in advance, under fours free. Family £12, £5/£3 on the night.

SUNDAY - King’s Sutton, playing fields, from 4.30pm, fireworks 6pm. £4/£2.50 or £10 family of four.

Hornton 6pm behind Manor House, off Pages Lane.

Boddington 5.45pm-8pm. Family £12, £5/£3 under fives free.

MONDAY - Bodicote. Gates open 5.45pm, display 7.30pm; £4 entry, under 5s free.

SATURDAY, November 10 - Helmdon - Acorns Family Fireworks 5pm.