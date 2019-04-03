Banbury animal charity goes shopping

One of Banbury’s best loved animal charities will host their first supermarket membership appeal day this weekend.

BARKS (Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service) volunteer team will be on hand this Saturday, April 6 between noon and 5pm to talk with shoppers at the Southam Road Waitrose store about the charity and the work they do.

BARKS chair Ann Collins with BARKS rescue cat Jessie NNL-190104-145800001

The collaboration is part of the charity’s ongoing recruitment drive as they aim to triple membership to help cover basic everyday costs.

BARKS chair Ann Collins said: “Our target for 2019 is to reach 300 members. Since January, we’ve had new people join and others rejoin and also some very welcome Young BARKS candidates.”

She added: “We’re thrilled that Waitrose has offered us this chance to spread the word and encourage people to get involved, make donations or join as members.

“The membership income is vital to us feeding, housing and treating the animals. Ideally, we’d like about half of our new members to be families to help share good pet care with all ages.”

With rescue centres in Bodicote and Woodford Halse, in 2018 BARKS saved and re-homed almost 200 cats and kittens and 350 animals in total. Many senior and disabled cats are also cared for by fosterers and there is a puppy fostering network.

Annual membership is £10 per person or £15 per family. To sign up, meet the team and find out more, just pop into Banbury Waitrose this Saturday, noon to 5pm.

Alternatively, email BARKS at barks2010@hotmail.co.uk phone 07427 063178, go to www.barks.org.uk or visit their Facebook page by searching for barksinc.