Banbury animal charity challenge you to make Purrfect Easter Bonnets

Cute cats and kittens will be on show alongside Easter bonnets this weekend at the first BARKS (Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service) open day of the year.

The BARKS Easter event takes place on Saturday, April 13, at the charity's Bodicote animal care centre on Park End between 2pm and 4pm.

Becci Cooper and kitten prepare for Easter

Highlighting the current BARKS membership campaign, it will also include an Easter bonnet competition with prizes, a lucky dip and a chance to meet animals currently in care.

Organiser Becci Cooper said: “We'll have everything you need to design and create an Easter bonnet. We're hoping the combination of fancy dress and pets needing good

homes is one that few will resist.”

Entry is free and all ages are welcome but, if you want to enter the bonnet contest, you need to register in advance by the evening of Friday, April 12, by emailing barks2010@hotmail.co.uk or via the BARKS Facebook page.