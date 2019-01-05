Banbury animal charity asking for new year members

One of Banbury’s oldest and most successful animal charities is launching a 2019 appeal for members, which, they hope, will triple their numbers.

Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service, BARKS, which has two rescue centres in Bodicote and Woodford Halse, saves, cares for and re-homes over 350 small animals each year.

BARKS chair Ann Collins with a kitten on its way to a new home NNL-181231-092355001

The work is completely run by a small team of volunteers and relies on membership fees, fundraising and donations to pay for food and the cost of housing and re-homing the animals.

BARKS chair Ann Collins said: “We have tremendous support from almost 5000 followers on Facebook.

“As this social media popularity has risen and our calls for our help grow, so our membership numbers have fallen off to around a third of what we really need.

“Our target for 2019 it to get back up to 300 members and we hope the Banbury Guardian and its readers can help us get there.

“We understand that many people like to be supportive through their online help and we do hugely appreciate all their ideas, inventive fundraising and tireless networking on our behalf.

She added: “But we absolutely rely on our bedrock of membership annual fees for our daily feeding, housing and care of all the animals.”

Last year alone the charity succeeded in almost 200 cats and kittens being adopted into suitable, loving homes and many other senior and disabled cats are cared for by their networks of fosterers.

To become a BARKS member or to offer voluntary support, email BARKS at barks2010@hotmail.co.uk or call 07427 063178. Find out more at www.barks.org.uk or on Facebook.