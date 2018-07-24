Banbury Aldi reopens after fire causes evacuation

Aldi in Banbury reopened this morning (Wednesday, July 25) after a fire caused staff and customers to be evacuated yesterday.

Five fire engines from Banbury, Hook Norton and Warwickshire were called to the supermarket on Ruscote Avenue at around 1.15pm after reports of an electrical fire in the stock room.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which was confined to a solar panel voltage inverter, according to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The supermarket was closed all afternoon yesterday and reopened at 8am this morning.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the local fire service for their help in dealing with the incident.”