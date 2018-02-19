Banbury Academy to change name in ‘rebranding’

Banbury Academy, formerly Banbury School, is to change its name in a rebranding exercise.

Principal Sylvia Thomas confirmed this week that the school’s identity will change as from the new school year in September.

One of the academies in the Aspirations Academies Trust, it could be called Wykham Park Academy.

Ms Thomas said parents had been aware of the impending change for some months.

“We are rebranding and looking at new names. (Wykham Park Academy) is in the melting pot but nothing has been definitely agreed yet.

“We will be ready to go in September yes, and it is only Banbury Academy. Space Studio Banbury will remain the same.

“Parents have been made aware for several months now that this is happening and we are doing it as part of a review of what we provide for the community we serve.”

Some parents discussing the change on social media were concerned about the cost of replacing items of uniform that may change with the new name, for example garments with badges or logo on.

The Banbury Guardian has asked for policy over details of uniform and any change of colours, if applicable, from the academy.

The school became an academy in 2012 after being taken over by the Aspirations Academy Trust.