Banbury Academy showcase Christmas in video

Banbury Aspirations campuses have joined forces to present a Christmas video which is now on Youtube.

The three minute video features staff and students from the four academy schools; Banbury Academy, Space Studio Banbury and Harriers and Dashwood primary schools.

Among the activities captured are students from Dashwood visiting Oxford, both primary schools visiting the Big Bang at Space Studio, singing and dancing at the Banbury Academy choir concert, and singing and dancing at the Banbury Aspiration Campus Winter Wonderland.

The video also shows the grand opening of the two primary schools library buses and some of the arts developed at all schools over the last term.