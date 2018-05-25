Banbury Academy pupil chased by men with faces covered

A Banbury Academy pupil was chased by two men who had their faces covered on his way to school this morning (Friday, May 25).

The student was cycling down the alleyway at the back of The Grange Primary School when he was chased by the men who were dressed in black.

The boy was not injured as he got away on his bike and the men did not attempt to grab him and at this time no offences have been identified, a police spokesman said.

Banbury Academy has been contacted for comment.

Anyone with more information to call 101 quoting reference 256 25/05/18.