Baker near Banbury is not 'loafing about' when it comes to fundraising

A man known locally as the Bodicote Baker is raising funds for a disability support charity by walking the entire length of the Welsh border along the national trail known as Offa's Dyke during August.

Simon Clifford, who sells bread from his home each weekend, is a volunteer with Enrych Oxfordshire, a charity that helps to empower those with mobility issues through befriending, learning, and social interaction.

As well as his passion for baking, Simon enjoys the great outdoors and has decided that the quieter summer weeks, when he typically takes a break from baking, present a great opportunity for fundraising as well as hiking in the countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon said: "I have always wanted to tackle the Offa's Dyke trail but have just never quite got around to it. But since retiring last year, I now have that time, and what better use than to fulfil my ambition and raise funds for Enrych as well."

The Bodicote Baker Simon Clifford will take on 177 miles along the Welsh border in August for local charity.

Simon aims to walk the entire 177 miles of Offa's Dyke in 13 days. Over that time, he will climb over 28,000 feet, the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest.

Starting in Chepstow on August 6, Simon hopes to have his toes cooling off in the Irish Sea at Prestatyn Beach by August 19.