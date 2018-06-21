Award for firefighters epic ride from one end of the UK to the other

A team of 18 cyclists from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue has won an award after cycling from John O'Groats to Lands End, raising more than £100K.

The team received the team of the year award at The Fire Fighters Charity’s Spirit of Fire Awards in London.

The John O’Groats to Land’s End (JOGLE) team received their award at One Great George Street in Westminster today, and then joined other nominees and winners for a reception at No10 Downing Street, hosted by home secretary, Sajid Javid.

The Fire Fighters Charity’s Spirit of Fire Awards recognise the support and dedication of firefighters and fire and rescue service personnel from across the UK.

Falling in the 75th anniversary year of The Fire Fighters Charity – the UK’s leading provider of health and wellbeing services for the fire community – the Spirit of Fire Awards was hosted by BBC newsreader, Nicholas Owen.

Chief executive of The Fire Fighters Charity, Dr Jill Tolfrey, said: “Riding for The Fire Fighters Charity and in memory of a colleague, the JOGLE team’s achievement in raising over £102,000 was remarkable. The route covered 1,006 miles and took in eight different fire and rescue services, so a huge section of the UK fire community followed the riders and became involved in this incredible 14-day event. Even after they had finished the team continued its fundraising by organising supermarket collections, a ball, raffles, auctions, Christmas fair sales and other events. So this award is very well deserved, well done team JOGLE.”