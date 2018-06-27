Avon Dassett welcomes Soapbox Derby back after three years

Homemade karts of all shapes and sizes zoomed through Avon Dassett for the first Soapbox Derby in three years on Saturday.

More than 2,000 people lined Hill View as the racers tried to score the fastest time while navigating the bends and avoiding the hay bales.

One of the organisers Steve Forrest from the Yew Tree Pub, which hosted a barbecue and live music afterwards, said it was a fantastic day.

“It was our first attempt at organising it and it went off as a huge success with lots of support,” he said.

Huge Meolini won the senior race for his team, Project Nein, while his teammate Gareth Woolford came third with Phil Baxter second.

In the first ever junior race, Joseph Whatcott took gold with George Coe second and Lily Rogers in third.