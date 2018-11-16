Autism Quiet Time to become regular

Autism Quiet Time at Clarks Shoes in Banbury will continue once a month after its success last weekend.

Quiet Time, which was organised in partnership with Parents Talking Asperger’s (PTA), allows children with autism, for whom being fitted for shoes can be stressful, to shop in a quiet and low-lit part of the store.

Four families came into the store within an hour. Branch manager, Lizzie Smith, said: “We had turned our background music off, lowered the lights and as a result, everyone seemed really comfortable.

“It went so well that we are going to hold an Autism Quiet Time session once a month.”

Karen Irvani, founder of PTA said: “I was extremely impressed by Lizzie and her staff. They emanated calm and had such a good manner with the children. My colleague Lisa Bhanu and I were on hand with activity books and occupied some of the other family members while their brothers and sisters had their feet measured. Great teamwork, and a great result for the families who attended.”

The next Quiet Time will be held between 3pm and 4pm on December 2. Further information is available on Clarks Shoes Banbury and PTA’s Facebook pages.