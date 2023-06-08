Author goes back to his former school in Brackley, reflecting on changes and imparting wisdom to students

Published writer Stephen Adutt, known by his pen name Štěpán Novák, made an uplifting visit to Magdalen College School Brackley, where he spent his formative years as a student.

Stephen discusses his experience at Magdalen and how things have changed.

Now 90 years old, Novak's visit on Wednesday June 7 brought forth a wave of nostalgia as he revisited the halls and classrooms that shaped his early life.

The author, who immigrated to the UK from Czechoslovakia during World War II, recently penned a novel titled "Karlovy Vary Goodbye", in which his time at Magdalen plays a significant role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “It was fascinating to be back and meet so many wonderful staff and students yesterday, I felt so welcomed. The Ethos of the School is obviously flourishing.”

Stephen discusses his experience at Magdalen and how things have changed.

The day began with a tour of the St John's site, accompanied by current headteacher Mr. Colling. The two explored the very classrooms and buildings where Novak received his education. Last term, Mr. Colling had shared excerpts from "Karlovy Vary Goodbye" during assemblies, urging students to recognise the significance of the history they are creating and encouraging them to cherish it.

Later, Stephen Adutt met with the sixth form students at the Thomas Godwin Centre and held a book signing in the school’s library. He recounted his own experiences as a student and expressed his amazement at the noticeable changes that had taken place since his time at Magdalen.

A spokesperson for Magdalen College School said: "In preparation for his visit, Novak shared his observations on the rapid pace of change in today’s world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He highlighted the paramount importance for current students to be aware of significant global issues such as environmental and climate change, political dynamics, and financial inequality. Novak emphasized the resilience and awareness required of students in the present age, balancing their academic pursuits with an understanding of these impactful challenges.

Stephen discusses his experience at Magdalen and how things have changed.