Artists wanted to put Banbury on the map

A landmark piece of public art which can be seen from the M40 is being commissioned by the developers of a new industrial development for Banbury.

DB Symmetry which has planning permission for industrial warehousing near Junction 11 of the M40, has put out a call for artists with experience of outdoor works to create a piece of art or a series of pieces for the new development, to be completed by December this year.

Could a large sculpture be right for Banbury?

The artist will have to design, build and install the work that draws on Banbury and the surrounding area for inspiration.

Ideas for the piece can come from the area’s historical background or that reflect the town’s increasing importance as a centre for modern engineering excellence.

It must be visible from both carriageways of the M40, but not be a distraction to motorists.

The work must also be easy to maintain, durable and of a high quality. Maintenance required should be kept to a minimum.

Cliveden sculptures PNL-170708-154415001

Once complete, the artist will be expected contribute to the unveiling of the piece.

The first phase of the industrial development has already been completed and is home to HelloFresh and Prodrive.

Money for the project, which is set to cost £46,000 has come from section 106 money held by DB Symmetry and Cherwell District Council arts development team.

More information about the commission can be found at www.oxonarts.info/opportunities/15694.

DCS in Banbury, had this Spitfire sculpture specifically commissioned NNL-170718-154240009

The deadline for submissions is January 31.