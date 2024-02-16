Array of Concerts at the 112th Chipping Norton Music Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chipping Norton Music Festival celebrates it's 112th year in March and is one of the oldest continuing events in the country. The event is primarily aimed at musicians, singers and drama classes covering the disciplines of strings, piano, guitar, woodwind and brass, vocals and choirs to name but a few. Alongside the professionally adjudicated classes the Festival also features a series of concerts and events to introduce children, parents and family to the world of music.
The festival in March 2023 included over 1200 participants from over 450 entries. With audiences included the event brought over 3000 people to the town over the Festival fortnight, helping to bring much needed trade to the towns cafes, bars, gift shops and stores.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 2024 Festival hopes to bring similar numbers to the town and has a family friendly theme to it. Amongst the concerts are two from the acclaimed Adderbury Ensemble, one from the NC3 North Cotswold Chamber Choir, a Folk night at the Chequers in the town and a Sunday afternoon concert with a relaxed programme of 2 of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. An interactive event using music and speech to tell how the music builds the story of the seasons. Ticket prices for this at £5 include tea and cake!
Also included in the concerts will be the second running of the Young Performers' Recital, following the inaugural one in memory of Shauni McGregor last year. The Recital evening is inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication that Shauni gave to the festival, and her work as a music teacher encouraging many young people in Chipping Norton to play and perform.
The Festival starts on Friday 8th March with the Schools Jazz Challenge at Chipping Norton Theatre and ends just over two weeks later with the Festival Concert on Saturday 23rd March, that showcases the best performances of the festival and awards and bursaries are given.