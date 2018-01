Banbury’s Army Reserve Centre on the Oxford Road will hold a recruitment evening on Tuesday, January 23 between 7.30pm and 9pm.

The event is free and will allow anyone with an interest in joining the Army or Army Reservists the opportunity to see the thousands of positions on offer and find out how the recruitment process works.

To find out more call the centre on 01295 458021, email 165RLC-142-PSAO@mod.uk or click here.