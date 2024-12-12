ARCh volunteers give over 230 years of volunteering time to support Oxfordshire children

A group of 40 dedicated ARCh (Assisted Reading for Children) volunteers recently gathered for a safeguarding refresher training course, showcasing their commitment to the safety and success of the children they support.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together, these ARCh volunteers have contributed over 230 years of their time, helping to transform the lives of Oxfordshire children through reading support.

The group pictured captures the heart of ARCh’s mission—enthusiastic and experienced volunteers who are passionate about making a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These volunteers, already equipped with invaluable experience, continuously enrich the organisation by sharing ideas, inspiring each other, and embodying the collaborative spirit that defines ARCh.

ARCh Volunteers recently met to complete Safeguarding Refresher training

“It’s incredible to see the impact our volunteers have,” said Elaine Adams, ARCh Founder and joint CEO. “They don’t just help children improve their reading skills—they boost confidence, unlock potential, and ignite a love for learning that lasts a lifetime. Their dedication is humbling and makes our work possible.”

ARCh volunteers work one-on-one with children, providing tailored reading support that is both engaging and transformative. Their time and care help children who may struggle with literacy to discover joy in books, opening doors to academic success and a brighter future.

For volunteers, the experience is equally rewarding. ARCh Volunteer Derek Thornhill said “Working with ARCh is a real win win. I know the children benefit, as they, their parents and teachers all tell me so…...but I win so much too. There is a feeling of being helpful, I learn something every week…but also it’s a lot of fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the organisation grows, ARCh is calling on more people to join their dedicated team. Volunteering with ARCh is rewarding, fulfilling, and offers an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of local children.

With full training and ongoing support provided, anyone with a passion for helping children can get involved.If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with ARCh, visit https://archoxfordshire.org.uk/ or email [email protected] to learn more. T

ogether with the incredible volunteers, ARCh can continue to inspire and empower the children of Oxfordshire, one book at a time.