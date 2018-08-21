Approval recommended for controversial Adderbury sports centre plan

A controversial plan to change the use of a field in Adderbury so a new sports centre can be built are recommended for approval.

Adderbury Parish Council wants to change the use of the land off Milton Road from agricultural to sport and recreational use.

This would allow the development of two football pitches, a multi-use games area, parking space for up to 141 cars and potentially a new village hall/pavilion building.

Villagers have been split over the proposal with 17 letters in support and seven in opposition, while a ‘parish poll’ was held last year over the scheme.

Cherwell District Council planning officer’s report says: “Overall, the proposal is considered to be sustainable and can meet the economic, social and environmental roles of sustainable development.”

The field was given to the parish council for £1 with a restrictive covenant on it to prevent houses being built so the plan is to move Adderbury Park Football Club there.

In the responses from residents, some believe it will benefit the village by having better facilities while others claim it will be detrimental to neighbours and further for visitors to walk.

Sport England, Cherwell council’s recreation department and Oxfordshire Playing Fields Association all support the plans while the other statutory consultees have no objections.

Neighbours Ball Colegrave have expressed concern about the impact of floodlights on its business, but the lighting is not part of this application.

The report says the parish council has explained the intention is to prepare the field for sports use by seeding during 2018 so that the pitches will have two or more years to establish before being played on.

A project to involve residents is then intended to establish exactly what facilities are required and supported and for detailed plans to be submitted, potentially in the form of a new planning application.

Cherwell’s planning committee will discuss the application during a meeting on Thursday (August 23).