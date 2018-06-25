Approval for new Banbury community centre building revisions

A long-delayed new building for a youth centre in Banbury is a step closer after revised plans were approved by councillors.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee granted some minor changes to The Hill Youth and Community Centre’s new base on Thursday.

Committee chairman Cllr David Hughes said: “It is key that we deliver a high-quality result for the community in Bretch Hill, while also demonstrating financial responsibility.

“Therefore, lots of work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure that this fantastic new facility is delivered to a high standard and within budget.”

Permission for the new building was granted in March last year after damage to the roof forced the closure of the large hall.

But the work was delayed as it was going to cost more than budgeted so the design has been altered to make it more affordable. Cherwell will be paying £400,000 towards the project, together with £350,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport England.

Banbury Charities and Banbury Town Council are each contributing £10,000 towards the project.

A further £70,000 will be made up from Section 106 contributions, which is paid by developers of large housing projects.

From July, the council will be engaging with contractors interested in building the centre, with work expected to start in the autumn.