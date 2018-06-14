Appeal to help Banbury woman tackle dog homelessness problem in Romania

A Banbury business consultant is appealing to the town's generosity to raise money to spay dogs in Romania to help tackle the country's canine homelessness issue.

Lesley Ford set up Sadie's Stray Dog Rescue in Bacau in 2014 after a heart-breaking visit revealed the shocking amount of homeless dogs and their treatment.

Lesley said Romania has a shocking amount of stray dogs

To date, her team have rescued more than 1,000 dogs from abhorrent conditions and rehomed around 600 to a better life in the UK.

Sadie's has started running 'spayathon' campaigns where Romanians are invited to bring owned or community dogs to be neutered for free to reduce the amount of puppies.

“When I first set up Sadies, I could never have dreamt that it would grow to become what it has today, but there is still much more to be done," Lesley, who runs the rescue from her Banbury home, said.

“The villages where we hold these spayathons are typically very poor areas and many of the owners are unable to afford the surgery themselves.

Lesley is trying to reduce the amount of puppies born in Romania through her dog rescue's 'spayathons'

"This leads to litter upon litter of puppies being born, and often subsequently then dumped on the streets to fend for themselves.

"We hope these spayathons will make a real difference not only to the issue, but to the way that some people see animals over there.

“Our aim in 2017 was to reach approximately 1,000 dogs, but we absolutely smashed this target completing more than 2,100 procedures.

"Hopefully we can meet or even exceed that in 2018.

“We have currently raised the £4,000 needed to cover the June Spayathon, which means next on our bucket list is to raise the remaining £8,000 for the July and September campaigns.”

Each spayathon costs £4000 to run and aims to spay more than 200 dogs across each campaign, with each sterilisation costing £20.

For more information on how to donate or how to adopt/foster a dog, visit www.sadiesstraydogrescue.co.uk or Sadie's Facebook page.

Donations can also be made via PayPal (Sadiesrescuefund@btinternet.com), or through a BACS donation with Lloyds Bank - details are available on the website.