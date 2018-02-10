Appeal to find caller after rape in Banbury

Police have put out an appeal to a man who made a midnight call to them about a rape in Banbury town centre on Friday night.

The man called police at 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning from Parsons Street and detectives would like to talk to him again.

The man is asked to call 101 and quote URN 108 (10/2),

Officers are still investigating the attack which happened at about 11.15pm onb Friday night in an alleyway off High Street after the victim, a 20-year-old woman, left Moo Moo’s nightclub.

She was approached from behind by a man who then raped her before leaving the scene. The offender is described as a white man with a moustache.

The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

A scene watch was put in place in Banbury while an investigation into the crime took place.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bick, based at Banbury police station, said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident which I understand will cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation.”

There was an increased police presence in Banbury town centre during Saturday while officers carried out enquiries.

“As we are in the early stages of this investigation, we are unable to release further details of the incident at this time but we will provide updates when it is possible for us to do so,” said DI Bick.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which they think could relate to the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43180043341, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.