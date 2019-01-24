Appeal launched for volunteer drivers in Brackley

An appeal has gone out for drivers who may be willing to help Brackley’s Volunteer Car Service.

The operation has over 400 registered passengers who need transport for a variety of needs such as visiting the GP, the hospital and the dentist. And the list of those needing help is growing.

“We rely on volunteer drivers, many of whom have served many years helping out people in our community,” said organiser Rachel Page.

“Unfortunately until we are able to find more volunteer drivers, we cannot take on any more passengers. Last year our drivers completed over 2,500 journeys. Without these wonderful volunteers our service simply would not exist – they really are the key to our success,” she said.

The service has been running for 22 years and is primarily used by elderly people.

“Our volunteer drivers are loyal and friendly and we are keen to recruit several more, especially from the Brackley, Charlton and Kings Sutton areas,” said Ms Page.

If you are able to spare a couple of hours per week and would you like to help make a difference to someone’s life then service organisers would love to hear from you.

Volunteers choose how many journeys they do and where they drive so it is a very flexible system, based on availability. Drivers receive a mileage allowance as well as the knowledge that they are helping provide an essential community service.

The Brackley Area Volunteer Car Service is managed by South Northants Volunteer Bureau.

For further information call Rachel Page at the bureau centre on 01280 841099.