Appeal for cakes and donations for Horton fundraiser

Horton General Hospital campaign supporters are appealing for help to make a big Summer Fundraiser a success.

Organisers of the event at Grimsbury Community Hall, Burchester Place (near the Pepper Pot pub) on Saturday, August 11, have asked hospital supporters to offer items for the various stalls - cakes, tombola, lucky bags and the raffle.

Anyone wishing to help should contact Abigail Smith on 07415 484925 or email abigail.clarke.1993@googlemail.com

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Keep the Horton General campaign group’s Horton Hospital Fighting Fund.