Annual Salt Way Spring Clean is just around the corner

The third Annual Salt Way Spring Clean will take place on Saturday, April 6 between 10am and 12 noon.

The event has been organised by the Salt Way Activity Group (SWAG).

Banbury Town Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “This is the third annual spring clean, a few hours now enhances the experience for all for the whole year. SWAG was formed to work to maintain the ancient Salt Way, working with volunteers and the councils to enhance the flora and fauna of this much used green linier space."

SWAG Chairman David Russell added: “We have done a huge amount of work during the Winter, with your help this spring clean will set us up for the Summer, come along and join in”.

The meeting point for volunteers will be the Bloxham Road entrance by the new development on the A361. Litter pickers, bags and gloves will be provided and volunteers are required to wear sturdy footwear and work clothing.

The volunteers will then be split into two teams, one heading towards Timms Estate and Bodicote, the other to walk towards Broughton and Giants Cave.

Organisers are asking for volunteers to keep cars to a minimum and walk to the meeting point, however if you need to drive please be considerate, marshalls will direct volunteers who drive.