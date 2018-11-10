Annual call for Santa runners to support Katharine House Hospice this Christmas

Families are being urged don Santa suits and running shoes to spread some festive cheer and help fund Katharine House Hospice's services over the Christmas period.

Katharine House Hospice’s annual Santa Fun Run will take place at 10am at Wykham Park Academy on Sunday, December 2.

In 2017, 300 Santas took part and the hope is that even more people will join the run this year.

All funds generated will go towards the £25,000 needed to fund the hospice’s inpatient unit for the five days over the Christmas period.

Participants can choose from a 5km or 1km route, and everyone taking part will receive a Santa suit and medal as part of their registration fee, to help them get in the Christmas spirit.

With music, children's activities, including a Santa’s Grotto, and refreshments planned, there will be something for all the family.

Hospice community and events manager Cherida Plumb said; “Our annual Santa Fun Run has become a key date in many people’s diaries and we are urging more families than ever to kick start their Christmas early and take part in this year’s run.

"This is a great way for families to give back to our community. This Christmas it will cost £25,000 to run the Inpatient Unit for five days– just one part of the service the hospice offers.

"We rely on the community for 75 per cent of our funding so by taking part in this year’s event and raising sponsorship money, you’ll be helping to provide care for people who really need it.

"Your support means we can help people with the care they need, where they need it and when they need it; whether that’s in our hospice, in the hospital, or in their own home.

"We are also indebted to local businesses, such as Hayfield Homes, ensuring that every penny raised can go to supporting people at the hospice."

Tickets are £15 for adults, £8 for children, Each budding Santa is encouraged to raise a minimum of £30 sponsorship. For more details, visit www.khh.org.uk/santa