Annual call for Santa runners to support Adderbury hospice

Families are being urged to don Santa suits and running shoes to spread some festive cheer and help fund Katharine House Hospice’s services over the Christmas period.

Katharine House Hospice’s annual Santa Fun Run is at 10am at Wykham Park Academy, on Ruskin Road, on Sunday, December 2 at 10am.

All profits will go towards the £25,000 needed to fund the hospice’s inpatient unit for the five days over the Christmas period.

Participants can choose from a 5km or 1km route, and everyone taking part will receive a Santa suit and medal.

There will also be music, children’s activities, including a Santa’s Grotto, and refreshments planned.

For more details, visit www.khh.org.uk/santa