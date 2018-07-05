Annual Amnesty International Banbury garden party in Adderbury

More than 60 people gathered in Adderbury for the annual Amnesty International Banbury Group Garden Party on Sunday (July 1).

The event in the stunning gardens of the Hermitage, home of Sir Terry and Anne Davis, raised £418 for the group with a raffle.

Amnesty International Banbury Group event sees guests enjoy cakes, croquet and a grand raffle

Visitors enjoyed delicious cakes, strawberries and ice cream at the tea stall, played a round of croquet and browsed at an awesome bookstall.

The event was an opportunity for those who are unable to attend regular meetings to discover more about the group’s work.

All are welcome to the next meeting which is on July 16, 8pm, at Friends Meeting House, South Bar OX16 0AH.