Animal kingdom set to take over Brackley Carnival

This year’s Brackley Carnival is hoped to be a roaring success with a jam-packed day of fun events and entertainment.

The theme for 2018 is ‘animal kingdom’ so expect the wonders of the jungle to take over on Saturday, June 9.

Organising committee chairman Mark Stopps said: “We cannot wait for another fantastic Brackley Carnival.”

A procession of school children, bands, Scouts, Guides and more will kick-off the day, leaving from Bracken Leas Community School at 11am.

The grounds of Magdalen College School will be filled with a variety of activites.

FA Trophy champions Brackley Town FC will be running a youth five-a-side competition, Middleton Cheney Dog Training Academy is holding a show and Owl World will display its wonderful birds of prey.

The all-conquering Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team will be bringing a race car and simulator for you to pretend to be Lewis Hamilton.

For the first time, the Stannage International Stunt display team will be performing along with Big and Little with an equine display.

A wide range of music from local talent will be on the community stage, plus displays from Brackley army and sea cadets and dance groups.

Kids will be able to take part in free circus skills workshops with Circus Wizz or the mobile skate park provided by the Northampton Association of Youth Clubs.

As well as a variety of crafts, stalls and refreshments scattered around the field.

Entry for adults is £5 on the day or £4 in advance, and £3 for secondary school-age children. For more information, visit www.brackleycommunitycarnival.org.uk.