Angels to return to Banbury’s Castle Quay

With Valentines’ Day just around the corner, the Banbury Angels will be helping customers find their loved ones the perfect gift at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

A team of Angels will be on hand on Saturday, February 10, to help shoppers that are looking for Valentine’s Day gifts but don’t know what to get.

Shoppers can find the Angels by the Cherwell Entrance opposite Gap and Beaverbrooks.

The team will use their Angel Bibles to inspire customers to think outside the box and can assist in finding small tokens that say I love you to big gestures that sparkle.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Here at Castle Quay, we love Valentine’s Day and have everything you need to make your Valentine’s extra special.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Banbury Angels back to the shopping centre after they helped our customers with their Christmas shopping and we’re positive that they’ll inspire our shoppers with unique gift ideas.”

The Banbury Angels will be at Castle Quay Shopping Centre between 11am and 4pm.

For more information about events at Castle Quay, click here.