And the winner of the Mind challenge is. . .

For six hours staff from Banbury’s Ellacotts and Brethertons battled it out in Spiceball Gym attempting to accumulate the furthest distance on treadmills, rowers and stationary bikes while raising money for Mind.

After the kilometres had been totted up, Ellacotts walked away with the bragging rights and, importantly, the fundraising target of £1000 had been reached.

The Sunday event followed a successful quiz night held at Banbury United which, combined, has raised thousands for the mental health charity.

David Stevens, managing partner at Ellacotts, said: “It was exhausting, but we had great fun competing against Brethertons in our #MilesForMind challenge last Sunday.

“We are pleased to have just pipped them at the post, but most importantly, we are really proud to have been able to raise money to support the fantastic work that Mind do.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone in both firms who took part, and for all the friends and contacts who generously showed their support by donating to our fundraising page.

“We would also like to thank Spiceball Leisure Centre for hosting us so well.”

Verity Rivers, legal support manager and Brethertons CSR Chair said: “Everyone should be immensely proud of themselves for coming together in support of Mind and we are thrilled with the total raised for our efforts and aching muscles.

“A huge well done to us all and congratulations to Ellacotts on their win, bragging rights are yours.

“We’d also like to thank the team at Spiceballs Leisure Centre and other gym members for the generous use of the facilities and putting up with our enthusiastic efforts.”

To donate to Mind visit the Ellacotts and Brethertons Miles for Mind Virgin Money page.