Amnesty’s Israel-Palestine expert to give talk in Banbury

Gary Ettle, the Amnesty International country coordinator for Israel and the occupied Palestine territories is guest speaker at a meeting of the Banbury area Amnesty group on Monday at Blessed George Napier School.

Mr Ettle’s visit comes just after the 50th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and at the start of the 11th year of its illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, subjecting approximately two million inhabitants to collective punishment and a growing humanitarian crisis.

There will be a question and answer session after the talk.

The evening begins at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available and this will be an open gathering - everyone is welcome.