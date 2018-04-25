All eyes on Banbury’s spectacle wearers

Spec Savers is searching for glass wearing Banbury residents to take part in a competition to find the Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018.

The national competition has a top prize of £10,000 and is open to glasses wearers from Banbury, aged 16 and over.

Paul Bridge, store director at Specsavers Banbury, said: “We’re asking all glasses wearers in the area to pucker up and share their best selfie. “Not only is it the perfect opportunity to showcase their personal specs style to the country, each entry helps raise funds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape.”

The competition has been endorsed by former Steps singer Claire Richards, who earned the Specs Appeal award in last years competition.

Ms Richards said: “I’ve been a glasses wearer for a few years now and I absolutely love it. I love to mix things up and try a geek-chic frame one day and then a sexy cat’s eye the next.

“Winning the Specs Appeal award last year was incredibly flattering and it was an honour to share a room with so many proud and fabulous glasses wearers.

“I can’t wait to see all the nominees this year. I’m sure there’s going to be some real corkers.”

She added: “Bullying is an issue that has always been close to my heart so I’m proud to be representing a competition that supports a charity like Kidscape. The work they do to support individuals and families affected by bullying is invaluable.”

One pound will be donated to Kidscape for each entry made. The money raised will help to support the charity in providing practical support to children and families affected by bullying, including advice resources, phone support and workshops.

So far the competition has raised more than half a million pounds for the charity.

The competition has five age categories – 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59 and over 60s – plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public.

The winner from each category will win a VIP makeover and mingle with celebrities at the awards in London in October.

To submit your spec wearing selfie enter online at specsavers.co.uk/loveglassescomp.

Deadline for entries is July 1.