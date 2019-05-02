Alkerton tip to close for two days for deep clean

Alkerton tip will be shut for a deep clean and maintenance work for two days next week.

The household waste recycling centre on Stratford Road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday (May 8 and 9).

Alkerton Waste Recycling Centre, Banbury. NNL-170509-153240009

All Oxfordshire County Council tips are being cleaned this month with one shut at a time – the recycling centre near Ardley is being done on May 14 and 15.

Council waste team principal officer Steve Burdis said: “The deep cleans of our sites enable us to carry out essential cleaning and maintenance including jet washing the sites and structures, repainting lines and safety areas, along with other general and grounds maintenance ahead of the busy summer months.

“All closures are on quieter midweek days to minimise disruption and sites will reopen at 8am the following day.

“For practical and safety reasons we need to close the sites for this short period and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank residents for their understanding.”