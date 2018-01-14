Air ambulance set to go it alone as it eyes expansion

Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) has started 2018 with a big ambition – to become an independent medical organisation by the end of the year.

The service, which currently works hand in glove with South Central Ambulance Service, is working to be accredited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

If it achieves its goal, it will allow the air ambulance to employ its own paramedics rather than hiring cover from the ambulance service. It may also be able to increase the number of paramedics on its team from ten to 15 or even 20.

Once accredited by the CQC it hopes to be given good or outstanding status.

Medical director Dr Syed Masud said; “TVAA are delighted to have been able to reach this point and are confident this future model and our close working relationship with SCAS will allow us to continue to enhance the critical care service to meet the need of the public we serve”.

Established in 2000, TVAA operates 365 days a year and provides emergency medical care for around two million people that live, work and travel in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Each day, an average of three people in the region will find themselves in a life-threatening situation which requires urgent, high-quality medical treatment.

It provides a vital service for people with critical injuries needing immediate emergency medical attention and transport to hospital and also for retrieval of injured patients from remote locations.

The air ambulance team are seen as special heroes for their work and many fundraising groups and individuals help to pay its costs.

The service costs £5m to run and the expansion planned is like to add a further £2m to that cost.

But TVAA is confident the huge groundswell of public support it enjoys will be maintained and that fundraising and donations will cover the extra amount needed.

Amanda McLean, CEO TVAA explains; “Thanks to the generous support TVAA receives from the public, we are now in a position to move to a new operating model and assume responsibility for clinical governance and the delivery of advanced critical care across the Thames Valley.

“We will continue to work in close collaboration with SCAS to deliver the highest level of care to patients by bringing the expertise of the hospital to the roadside to enhance patient outcomes.

“Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) is an incredibly well supported charity committed to enhancing patient care through innovation, research and continued training and education of their clinical team. TVAA are passionate and driven to constantly improve patient care.”