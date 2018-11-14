Age Friendly Banbury to pop up in Castle Quay

The Age Friendly Banbury team will hold a pop up stall in Castle Quay opposite the Museum next week.

The team are hoping to engage with residents of all ages to understand their thoughts on how to bring about and continue the transformation of Banbury into a town where people can enjoy growing older.

In addition there will be an information display from Age UK Oxfordshire’s Community Information Network, and representatives from Cherwell District Council will be on hand.

There will be fun to be had too The Rusty Musicians will perform and people can have a go at indoor curling or boccia.

The pop-up will be in Castle Quay on Monday, November 19 between 9am and 5pm.

To read more about Age Friendly Banbury read the autumn edition of Age UK Oxfordshire Magazine.