African children will jump with joy over donation

While most Banbury residents were kindly donating money, clothes or food to both local and international charities, one Cropredy resident donated her trampoline.

Dr Louise Wallace had posted her trampoline locally for free with the proviso of donating to a village cause.

Dr Wallace said: “Our family were keen to give it to a good cause, as well as make space, as the children are now adults and have moved away.”

One enquirer directed her to The Brufut Education Project, who operate a community school in Brufut, Gambia.

The trampoline and another in Claydon were collected by the charity just after Christmas.