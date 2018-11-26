‘Affordable and innovative’ plan for 14 homes on former Banbury pub

Fourteen new homes will be built on the site of a former pub in Banbury, in a development described as ‘affordable and innovative’ with support for electric cars.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee unanimously granted permission for a mixed development of eight houses and six flats on the former Admiral Holland public house on Thursday (November 22).

The Admiral Holland pub in Banbury. NNL-150112-144801009

Half of the properties on the corner of Woodgreen Avenue and The Fairway will be provided for affordable rent and the other seven for affordable shared ownership.

The scheme is allocated for regeneration in the council’s adopted Local Plan and is supported by Government funding from the Oxfordshire Housing and Growth Deal.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, lead member for economy, regeneration and property, said: “This is set to be a really special development, being both affordable and innovative.

“I’m proud that the council’s Build! team has worked in support for electric car charging points, as they are a choice we expect more and more people to embrace in future.

The Admiral Holland pub in Banbury being demolished. NNL-170205-154226009

“This shows that we are delivering on our wider drive to invest in the Bretch Hill area, and to put Government funding to best use for our residents.”

The homes will be a mix of two-bedroom houses, one bedroom apartments and a three bedroom house.

Each property will have an energy efficient design and ducting to allow charging points for electric cars to be installed.

They will each have room to store bikes or pushchairs in their hallways and their own private outdoor spaces.

The rented properties will be available through the housing register and managed by the council Build! team.

Cllr David Hughes, chairman of the planning committee, said: “This is a forward-thinking affordable housing scheme which will breathe new life into a long-disused brownfield site.

“The decision shows that we are delivering on our policy commitments to bring forth a range of affordable, high quality options for local people.”

The Admiral Holland closed in December, 2015, after more than 50 years of trading and was demolished in May, 2017, after being bought by the council.

Banbury Town Council had no objections to the plan at its planning meeting last month, but asked for the eventual name of the development to refer to the former pub.