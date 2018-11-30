Advent comes to life with Middleton Cheney’s living calendar

From Saturday, December 1 until Monday, December 24 residents, businesses, charities and clubs of Middleton Cheney will host a 24-day village advent trail.

Windows throughout the village will create their own advent display on their allocated day for people to come and view.

Decorated windows will be displayed between 3pm and 9.30pm.

The idea is the brainchild of the Middleton Cheney Primary Academy run by the parents’ association and will raise money for school funds.

Residential homes can enter for free while businesses will pay a small charge.

Maps detailing the windows and the names of the businesses involved will be available from The Butlers Pantry for £1.

There will also be a prize for the best residential window display that has been donated by Karcher.

For info or to sign up your home or business visit Middleton Cheney Primary Academy’s Living Advent Calendar 2018 Facebook page.