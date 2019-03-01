Adderbury family hopes community will come to Billy’s rescue for another year of fundraising

An Adderbury family aiming to muster £85,000 to give their young son the ability to walk unaided is hoping for another ‘amazing’ year of fundraising.

Around £32,000 was raised last year for Billy Humphreys in the appeal’s first year through a variety of events, which his parents are immensely grateful for.

The campaign carries on in 2019 with a handful of activities already organised but Billy’s mother Karen hopes the community will come to their aid once again.

“We only started doing it last year so we’re not going to make £32,000 every year as the first year people always do lots of things so I’ve given us a target of £15,000 this year and hopefully we can do that,” she said.

Billy, six, cannot use his legs properly, meaning he uses sticks or a wheelchair to get around.

It’s really good for us as it means we can start thinking about starting Billy’s physio. Karen Humphreys

Karen said he is enjoying school and has made lots of friends, but still can get upset when he cannot play football as freely as the other children.

“That’s when you think, ‘we need to do this’, that’s when it bothers me,” she said.

The Banbury Guardian helped to launch the family’s appeal for donations in February last year. The £32,000 raised was reached with a lot of events from a fancy ball at The Holt Hotel and a family fun day at Wykham Park Academy, to sponsored hair cuts and golf days.

Karen said: “It’s amazing – it’s really good for us as it means we can start thinking about starting Billy’s physiotherapy which he still needs and get him started on the process of being ready for whatever operations we go for.

“So it’s been brilliant and hopefully if we can raise £15,000 or more that would be good as he’s six this year and I want to reach the target by the time he’s ten so we’ve got four years to do it.”

Two events for this year have already been organised.

First is a family disco at Banbury Cricket Club on June 1, then another charity ball at The Holt on November 9.

Karen said: “We’ve had some incredible support over the last 12 months and we hope the community will be as generous once again, we couldn’t do it without them.”

To get in touch with the family or for more information about the events, email billyswishtowalk@gmail.com

