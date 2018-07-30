Activities galore as holiday hubs swing back into action

With the school summer holidays upon us, parents are being reminded they can book places on the council’s summer holiday activity hubs online and around the clock.

Cherwell District Council runs the summer hubs which started on Thursday, July 26.

Parents can reserve places online any time before 5pm on the day before they want their children to attend – but some days have sold out.

The hubs feature a range of sports and arts and crafts sessions to boost confidence and foster team spirit. There will also be a range of guest activities supported by local sports clubs such as tennis, Glow Kids and table tennis..

Cherwell’s deputy leader, Cllr George Reynolds, said: “We’re expecting the hubs to run close to capacity as bookings come in thick and fast. The booking system means that you can check availability in real time and even book at short notice if your plans change last minute.

“The hubs feature a healthy dose of sports, but it’s not all about competition. Friendship is a central element of the offering, and one of the key reasons we have so many happy, returning customers.”

The hubs run until August 31, and the activities are open to children aged five to 15 years old and are split into two age groups.

The venues are: North Oxfordshire Academy, Warriner School, Bloxham Banbury and Cooper School Sport Facility, Bicester.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance.

For details and to book, go to: www.cherwell.gov.uk/holidayactivities