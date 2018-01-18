A dream come true for Banbury garage owner

A Banbury woman with a childhood passion for cars is finally realising her dream and opening her own garage.

Rachel Foakes began her journey to garage ownership almost 20 years ago when she began a motor mechanics course at college.

Rachel said: “From a young age I’ve just loved cars. My uncle was a mechanic and I spent a lot of time with him. That’s where it came from.”

Throughout her progress within the motor trade Rachel was often the only female in male dominated sector.

Rachel said: “All the men I have worked with have been absolute stars and they’re still my friends today.”

After college Rachel moved onto an apprenticeship with Audi eventually becoming a certified Audi technician.

It was whilst with Audi that Rachel found her true skill lied with car sales.

Rachel said: “I want to sell decent, honest cars and give people good customer service.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re spending £50 or £50,000 you should always get good customer service.”

Foakes Wagons, on the B4100 just past the Warmington turn will host an open day this Saturday, January 20, from 10am until 3pm.

Rachel said: “It’s always been a little girl’s dream to own a garage and now I’ve done it.”

For more information about the Rachel’s garage visit the Facebook page.