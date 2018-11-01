A case of Mind over matter for duelling Banbury firms

Two Banbury companies are joining forces in a physical challenge to raise money for the mental healthcare charity Mind.

Employees from Brethertons Solicitors and Ellacotts Chartered Accountants have formed an unlikely partnership after their shared fundraising efforts for Mind came to light.

Mark North, business development partner at Brethertons, explains: “Last year the staff voted Mind as our chosen charity. We thought a year wasn’t enough so we extended it to two years.

He added: “Claire Waters from Ellacotts then posted on Twitter that their charity was Mind as well so we thought why don’t we get together. It stemmed from there.”

The joint fundraisers have already spawned a sold-out quiz night but later this month company employees are upping the ante with a unique physical challenge.

Mark said: “I have always wanted to cycle from Edinburgh to London on a static bike so we decided we would go head-to-head in the challenge.

“We’ll have one treadmill each and one bike each.”

Claire Waters, marketing manager at Ellacotts, added: “We are hoping to get 30 people from each company.”

The distance from Edinburgh to London is around 400 miles but the teams will compete to see who can accumulate the farthest distance during the six hour challenge.

They also plan mini competitions within the main challenge to inspire employees to go as far as they can, with the only prize being bragging rights.

Mark and Claire are no strangers to endurance fitness challenges, both having competed in a number of half marathons and hope to lead from the front during the challenge.

Claire said: “I’ll do some running and a bit of rowing as well. I haven’t been on a rowing machine for years but I used to be alright at it.”

The challenge will take place in Spiceball’s gym on Sunday, November 18 between 10am and 4pm. Spectators are welcome to attend on the day.

They have set their sights on raising £2,000 for the charity and have set up a Virgin Money Giving page for people to donate to.

You can also keep track of the latest news regarding the challenge on Twitter at #MilesForMind.